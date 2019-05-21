WC govt hoping for more rain to break drought cycle

The South African Weather Service said 86 millimetres of rain fell at Kirstenbosch on Monday. At Jonkershoek the measurement was 53 millimetres.

CAPE TOWN - Government is still hoping for more rain to break the cycle of drought in the Western Cape after recent downpours improved dam levels, which were in a better state compared to this time last year.

At that time the province was facing a serious water crisis, amid the worst drought in a century.

The South African Weather Service said 86 millimetres of rain fell at Kirstenbosch on Monday. At Jonkershoek the measurement was 53 millimetres.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said the Western Cape water supply system, which comprises six large dams, is currently at 45 % compared 20% at the same time last year.

“We’re hoping that these rains will continue into the winter season so that we can have a recharge of the Western Cape dams because of the downfall we’ve had over the last few months,” spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said.

The Gamka Dam in the Karoo has recovered from 10% a year ago to 43%.

