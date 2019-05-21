WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case

French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.

Thales is accused of bribing Zuma.

Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

