Two police officers shot dead in Durban

It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Two metro police officers have been shot dead in Phoenix, Durban.

Durban Metro police's Sewpersad Parboo said: “Metro police responded to a call of a shooting and on arrival at a place called Phoenix, they found two policemen in uniform in a marked police van shot and their firearms also removed.”