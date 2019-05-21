View all in Latest
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case

The company and former president Jacob Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Former president Jacob Zuma at Ohlange Institute Rally in Inanda during the ANC's January 8th celebrations on 8 January 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Former president Jacob Zuma at Ohlange Institute Rally in Inanda during the ANC's January 8th celebrations on 8 January 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - French arms firm Thales argued it was irrational that the company had been automatically named as an accused along with former President Jacob Zuma in the arms deal case when the withdrawal decision related to Zuma alone had been reviewed and set aside.

The company and Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The Democratic Alliance successfully challenged the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against Zuma and the matter was re-enrolled in 2018 by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.

Thales advocate Anton Katz said Abrahams reasoned that because the withdrawal decision in relation to Zuma was set aside then his client must automatically be charged along with him.

“It can never be the case that because one accused who is linked in the first instance to another accused’s withdrawal decisions and the first decision falls then it be declared unfair. It is irrational on every level of the Constitution.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

