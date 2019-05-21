-
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case
The company and former president Jacob Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.
PRETORIA - French arms firm Thales argued it was irrational that the company had been automatically named as an accused along with former President Jacob Zuma in the arms deal case when the withdrawal decision related to Zuma alone had been reviewed and set aside.
The company and Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.
The Democratic Alliance successfully challenged the 2009 decision to withdraw the case against Zuma and the matter was re-enrolled in 2018 by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams.
Thales advocate Anton Katz said Abrahams reasoned that because the withdrawal decision in relation to Zuma was set aside then his client must automatically be charged along with him.
“It can never be the case that because one accused who is linked in the first instance to another accused’s withdrawal decisions and the first decision falls then it be declared unfair. It is irrational on every level of the Constitution.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
NPA abused its power in pursing charges against Thales, court hears2 hours ago
-
Thales case unlawful as NDPP relied on incorrect section in law, court told4 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case6 hours ago
-
Zuma misleads supporters with acquittal utterances6 hours ago
