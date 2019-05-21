State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach

The 33-year-old appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to next month.

JOHANNESBURG - The State says it has concluded its investigations in the sexual assault case against a former Bryanston High School sports coach.

The 33-year-old appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to 18 June to allow for full disclosure of the docket to the defence team.

The coach is accused of sexually assaulting a matric pupil.

A disciplinary hearing also found him guilty of sexually harassing two others and he was dismissed from the school.

Now that it has concluded its investigation, the State said it was ready to proceed with the case.

Child safety specialist Luke Lamprect from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the organisation was pleased with the development.

“As Women and Men Against Child Abuse we are very pleased with today’s day in court and basically that places the ball back the defence's court," he said.

The accused was supported in court by his wife and legal team.

A trial date will be set once the defence receives the docket.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)