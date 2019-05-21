View all in Latest
Ronnie Kasrils: SA's peaceful elections shouldn't be taken for granted

702’s Eusebius McKaiser spoke politics with veteran ANC politician Ronnie Kasrils following the 2019 general elections.

Former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils. Picture: AFP
Former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils. Picture: AFP
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - ANC stalwart and former Intelligence Minister Ronnie Kasrils has described South Africa’s sixth democratic election as peaceful and mostly incident-free, saying it shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Kasrils spoke to 702’s Eusebius McKaiser.

“Our people, in a volatile time, came together during elections. It shows that their focus is a very serious one. What they want more than anything is a secure country where they can get on in life. I think that’s the lesson. We shouldn’t gloss over that.”

Kasrils said parties who lost need to “swallow their pride”.

“If they want to live in politics, and it’s a very cruel place, then they have got to analyse honestly what their shortcomings are.”

Listen to the audio for more.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

