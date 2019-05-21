Ramaphosa not losing sleep over finalising new Cabinet

Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be elected president of the country at the first sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday and to announce his Cabinet soon after his inauguration in Pretoria on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was not losing sleep over finalising his new Cabinet.

Ramaphosa was speaking after the first meeting of the African National Congress (ANC)’s parliamentary caucus on Tuesday.

He was asked whether deciding on a smaller, more streamlined Cabinet was giving him sleepless nights.

“This is the work we have to do. Everybody knows that we have got to do this work and that’s what we’re doing now. We’ll present an outcome I think our country will welcome, because it will have a good balance of gender, youth, competence, demographic, regional spread and all that.”

