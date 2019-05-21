Public Protector demands apology from DA over spy accusation
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise for calling her a spy after the party failed to prove its claim in the Western Cape High Court.
The case was thrown out with costs on Monday.
Mkhwebane took the DA to court after MPs Glynnis Breytenbach and Werner Horn accused her of being a spy and being on the payroll of the State Security Agency while she was employed by the Department of Home Affairs in China.
Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the court’s decision was a victory for Mkhwebane.
“That application was dismissed with costs on Monday in the Western Cape High Court. The Public Protector is extremely elated about that. It shows the DA were clutching at straws. They must swallow their pride and apologise.”
The DA in the Western Cape said it hasn't failed to prove that Mkhwebane was a spy and the application that the court dismissed was only dealing with a part of the case, which was to compel Mkhwebane to submit evidence.
DA attorney Elzanne Jonker said that the party would file its replying affidavit within 15 days.
"It was an application to compel the Public Protector to furnish certain documentation that she referred to and the court dismissed her application on the basis that it's not necessary to provide. So now, we have to file our answering affidavit within 15 days, so the case being opposed and continuing."
