Claims of non-compliance with Labour Act politically motivated - Numsa

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has followed the Association of the Mineworkers and Construction Union's (Amcu) lead – claiming that its censure by the Labour Registrar is a politically motivated attack.

This came as Numsa found itself in trouble with the Office of the Labour Registrar, which has been requesting since November 2018 that the union comply with the Labour Relations Act by submitting audited financial statements dating as far back as 2016, among other requirements.

Just last month, Amcu was threatened with deregistration by the Labour Registrar for failing to comply with its own constitution by not holding an elective congress within five years.



According to a letter from the Labour Registrar’s office, the country’s biggest trade union, Numsa, has not complied with sections 98, 99 and 100 of the Labour Relations Act, which requires that unions provide the registrar with auditor’s reports and financial statements.

In the letter written to Numsa in May, the registrar stated that attempts to get the union to submit the outstanding documents, which detail the use of agency fees amounting to millions of rands, had been unsuccessful.

However, Numsa dismissed the contents of the letter.

In a written reply to Eyewitness News the union, which claimed to represent 370,000 members, said it had submitted its 2016 statements; explaining that the delays related to its 2017 and 2018 submissions were because the audited reports were still with their external auditors.

The registrar also cited Numsa for outstanding membership figures for the years 2016 to 2017.