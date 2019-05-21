Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point development
Ndifuna Ukwazi said the City of Cape Town's municipal planning tribunal had approved the development on condition that the maximum monthly household income be increased to R20,000.
CAPE TOWN - Housing and land advocacy group Ndifuna Ukwazi has criticised yet another development in Cape Town, this time in Sea Point.
The 60-meter-tall residential building would be on prime property near the split of Kloof and Regent roads.
Twenty percent of the development would be reserved for "affordable housing" which would make it the first inclusionary housing development in the CBD.
Ndifuna Ukwazi's Jonty Cogger said 28 of the 140 apartments in the Sea Point development were going to be reserved for rental to households with a monthly income of less than R18,000.
However, Cogger said the City of Cape Town's municipal planning tribunal had approved the development on condition that the maximum monthly household income be increased to R20,000.
He said that came after the developers applied for an increase in bulk rights.
Cogger said the rent in that development, for the "inclusionary housing part", was only slightly less than what it would be on the open market.
“If the city is going to be endorsing inclusionary housing, surely it should be fit for purpose. It should actually redress spatial inequalities. It should allow people who are normally excluded from these areas to be allowed access to Sea Point and its amenities.”
Ndifuna Ukwazi is appealing the tribunal's decision.
Eyewitness News reached out to the city and the Berman Brothers Group for comment with no success.
