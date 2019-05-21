Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction
Democratic Alliance spokesperson Solly Malatsi said Mokonyane's appointment despite her chequered past was a compromise move by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
CAPE TOWN - The appointment of Nomvula Mokonyane to a senior parliamentary position has received mixed reactions from some in the opposition benches and at least one political analyst.
Mokonyane was appointed chair of chairs by the African National Congress national executive committee at its meeting in Cape Town on Monday. The position gives her oversight powers and control over parliamentary committee chairpersons.
Mokonyane has gone from reporting directly to the president as a Cabinet minister to being a subordinate to newly appointed chief whip Pemmy Majodina in her new role.
But she remains influential despite what some may view as a demotion, said political analyst Bhekithemba Mngomezulu.
“If you look at the position that she’s been appointed to, replacing Cedric Frolick, that is an influential position. Because if you look at the work that is done by these committees, they play an oversight role,” Mngomezulu said.
“It clearly shows that Ramaphosa had to accommodate her in one way or the other, so they had to find a key position for her and it had to be outside Cabinet.”
Malatsi said her appointment affected all parties but only time would tell how opposition members of Parliament react to her when she presides over House sittings.
