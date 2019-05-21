DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweets
Helen Zille sparked a backlash on the social media platform after claiming that black South Africans enjoyed what she called black privilege, citing corrupt politicians.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said he had personally spoken to outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille about her recent tweets on black privilege.
Zille sparked a backlash on the social media platform after claiming that some black South Africans enjoyed what she called black privilege, citing the re-election of politicians implicated in corruption.
Maimane was briefing journalists after the party's first meeting of its parliamentary caucus where John Steenhuisen was elected to continue as chief whip in the National Assembly.
Maimane said he did not share Zille’s views on so-called black privilege.
“Any view that seeks to polarise South Africans on the basis of race is not a view I will support.”
Maimane said he had personally spoken to Zille about her tweets and that the party was taking action against her:
“The appropriate steps have been taken in this regard. We set the direction of the organisation, and that’s the route we’re going to go," he said adding the party would deal with the matter at federal executive level.
Freshly re-elected chief whip Steenhuisen said two other MPs, Michael Cardo and Ghaleb Cachalia, had been referred to the party’s federal legal commission to establish whether recent controversial tweets from them contravene the party’s social media policy.
