Mkhwebane consulting legal team on appealing Estina dairy farm ruling
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane said that she fundamentally disagreed with a court judgment that set aside her report into the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, declaring it unconstitutional and invalid.
JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane said that she fundamentally disagreed with a court judgment that set aside her report into the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, declaring it unconstitutional and invalid.
The application was brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) which believed Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.
At least R200 million in public funds meant for emerging black farmers in the Free State town allegedly flowed to Estina, a company with links to the Gupta family.
Some of the money was apparently used to pay for the Gupta family's infamous Sun City wedding in 2013.
Mkhwebane disagreed with Monday's judgment on three grounds.
The first being that a complaint was raised into this matter in May 2016 when the investigation had already wrapped up and before she took office.
Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “People say she watered down the remedial action and the content of the provisional report, but we’ve been explaining this, even during Advocate Madonsela’s tenure, that a provisional report is a working document, it has no legal status. It’s a draft.”
Segalwe said it was untrue that the Public Protector ignored some information that was already in the public domain.
“Even before Advocate Mkhwebane came into office, there was already a report called The State of Capture and in that report, there was a directive as par to the remedial action that the president should establish a commission of inquiry into state capture.”
He said that Mkhwebane was consulting her legal team on appealing the judgment.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC
-
Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash
-
ANC names Mokonyane, Masondo among Parliament's presiding officers
-
Wife killer Rob Packham's evidence described as 'suspicious,' 'improbable'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.