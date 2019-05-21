Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANC
The ANC said it had accepted the withdrawal of former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and former minister Malusi Gigaba from the ANC’s parliamentary list.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday that it had accepted notices of withdrawal from the ANC’s parliamentary list from former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and former minister Malusi Gigaba.
"The ANC has undertaken all the necessary formalities in relation to the replenishment of the parliamentary list," the party said in a statement.
In November last year Gigaba resigned as a minister following a series of scandals including the leaking of a compromising sex video. He later resigned as an MP.
The ANC made the announcement after the first meeting of its 6th parliamentary caucus.
In the meeting, party leader Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the caucus on the role legislation plays in improving the lives of South Africans.
“The president emphasised the importance for a robust and effective caucus in formulating and passing legislation and conducting oversight over the executive arm of the state," the ANC said.
Popular in Local
-
DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweets
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
-
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC
-
Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squad
-
Ramaphosa not losing sleep over finalising new Cabinet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.