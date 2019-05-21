Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANC

The ANC said it had accepted the withdrawal of former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and former minister Malusi Gigaba from the ANC’s parliamentary list.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday that it had accepted notices of withdrawal from the ANC’s parliamentary list from former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and former minister Malusi Gigaba.

"The ANC has undertaken all the necessary formalities in relation to the replenishment of the parliamentary list," the party said in a statement.

In November last year Gigaba resigned as a minister following a series of scandals including the leaking of a compromising sex video. He later resigned as an MP.

The ANC made the announcement after the first meeting of its 6th parliamentary caucus.

In the meeting, party leader Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the caucus on the role legislation plays in improving the lives of South Africans.

“The president emphasised the importance for a robust and effective caucus in formulating and passing legislation and conducting oversight over the executive arm of the state," the ANC said.