Man accused of Scarborough resident’s murder abandons bail bid

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the murder of a Scarborough resident has abandoned his bail application in the Simons Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.



David Wolfromm was hijacked and killed near Kommetjie earlier in May.

Stoffel Wilschutt was arrested shortly after his body was found in the boot of his burnt-out car.

The matter has been postponed to 27 June for further investigation.