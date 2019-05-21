Man accused of murder in New Zealand shootings also charged with terrorist act

WC ANC ready to hold DA accountable, says Cameron Dugmore
The charge, which came under the country’s terrorism suppression legislation, was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said in a statement.
WELLINGTON - New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were charging the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act.
The charge, which came under the country’s terrorism suppression legislation, was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said in a statement.
The man, a suspected white supremacist, faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder. He is next due to appear in court in June.
