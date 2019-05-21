View all in Latest
Limpopo police condemn circumstances around toddler's fatal mauling

It’s understood the child was attacked in the backyard of a tavern at the weekend while her mother was inside the establishment.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police have condemned the circumstances surrounding the killing of a three-year-old toddler by dogs.

It is understood the incident occurred on Saturday at Mahwelereng outside Mokopane when the child’s 36-year-old mother went to a local tavern with the child.

Police said that on arrival at the tavern, the mother allegedly laid the toddler to bed in another room and went inside the establishment when the little girl woke up and wondered in the backyard where she was attacked by the dogs until the other patrons came to her rescue.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said that the child was taken to the hospital but sadly, she was certified dead on arrival.

"The provincial police commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Ledwaba has condemned the killing of a three-year-old toddler by dogs in the strongest terms."

