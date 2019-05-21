Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
Go

Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece

Despite some problems experienced by parents on the first day of the online application system, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the process aimed to change the landscape of education in the country.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets to grips with the online application system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on 20 May 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets to grips with the online application system at the Diepsloot Youth Centre on 20 May 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite some problems experienced by parents on the first day of the online application system, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the process aimed to change the landscape of education in the country.

The system officially went live on Monday following a week-long delay due to legal threats over the department’s amended admissions policy.

Over 200,000 applications were processed on Monday, double the number of applications received at the same time last year.

Lesufi said some parents experienced issues as engineers had limited time to update changes. The MEC said the new system would improve the province’s education system, as it would inform officials when new schools needed to be built.

“The system is a masterpiece. It tells us where we need to build new schools. It also tells us where there’s a huge demand for education.”

While high-pressure schools reached their capacity within minutes of the system going live, parents have until 22 July to apply for the 2020 academic year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA