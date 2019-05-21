Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept's online registration system a masterpiece
Despite some problems experienced by parents on the first day of the online application system, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the process aimed to change the landscape of education in the country.
The system officially went live on Monday following a week-long delay due to legal threats over the department’s amended admissions policy.
Over 200,000 applications were processed on Monday, double the number of applications received at the same time last year.
Lesufi said some parents experienced issues as engineers had limited time to update changes. The MEC said the new system would improve the province’s education system, as it would inform officials when new schools needed to be built.
“The system is a masterpiece. It tells us where we need to build new schools. It also tells us where there’s a huge demand for education.”
While high-pressure schools reached their capacity within minutes of the system going live, parents have until 22 July to apply for the 2020 academic year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
