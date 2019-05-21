Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell Mothlake

The party said after a number of transgressions and ill-discipline, it had taken a decision to suspend Mothlake with immediate effect to prevent further damage.

CAPE TOWN - The Land Party has officially announced the suspension of its national coordinator Maxwell Mothlake.

The party said after a number of transgressions and ill-discipline, it had taken a decision to suspend Mothlake with immediate effect to prevent further damage.

Chief party leader Gcobani Ndzongana accused Mothlake of working with the African National Congress’s David Makhura and Ace Magashule to sabotage the party and usurp power from the chief leader for his own personal gains.

“He has done a lot of things wrong, he has caused a lot of problems in the organisation and he never contributed to the organisation. He purged leaders who’ve got the potential in Gauteng and so it frustrated everyone n Gauteng.”

Ndzongana said he went to Gauteng and met with Mothlake where he wanted to remove him as a coordinator before the elections but kept him on.

“It was worse after elections, he showed his true colours. He fraudulently changed the constitution of the organisation without mandate. He attempted to hack the organisation’s website and Facebook account. He also sowed divisions within the organisation.”

He said the new coordinator would be appointed at the party's central committee meeting this Saturday.