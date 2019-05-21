Kuga fire death inquest: No evidence of wiring, component failure, says expert

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
Go

Kuga fire death inquest: No evidence of wiring, component failure, says expert

US-based engineer John Loud began testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, on his investigation into the cause of the vehicle fire that claimed Reshall Jimmy’s life in 2015.

A stripped-down replica of a Ford Kuga is examined at the Western Cape High Court on 20 May 2019 for the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
A stripped-down replica of a Ford Kuga is examined at the Western Cape High Court on 20 May 2019 for the inquest into Reshall Jimmy's death. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An expert testifying in the Ford Kuga fire death inquest said that he'd found no physical evidence of any wiring or component failure.

US-based engineer John Loud began testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, on his investigation into the cause of the vehicle fire that claimed Reshall Jimmy’s life in 2015.

Jimmy died when the Kuga EcoBoost he was travelling in caught alight in the Wilderness area.

Loud testified that his findings were based on tests conducted in the United States and South Africa.

He also pointed out that a component of the vehicle, called the body control module (BCM), was found intact.

This goes against a statement from another expert, saying it was burnt away completely.

He also found a number of ignition sources inside the vehicle, that include a lighter, hand sanitiser and two cellphones.

The inquest is set down to determine whether a case is to be made against Ford for Jimmy’s death.

(Edited by Shimoney Judge)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA