Kuga fire death inquest: No evidence of wiring, component failure, says expert

US-based engineer John Loud began testifying in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, on his investigation into the cause of the vehicle fire that claimed Reshall Jimmy’s life in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - An expert testifying in the Ford Kuga fire death inquest said that he'd found no physical evidence of any wiring or component failure.

Jimmy died when the Kuga EcoBoost he was travelling in caught alight in the Wilderness area.

Loud testified that his findings were based on tests conducted in the United States and South Africa.

#ReshallJimmy Loud says he was asked to determine the origin and cause of the fire. KB pic.twitter.com/QHRe0iLaov — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2019

He also pointed out that a component of the vehicle, called the body control module (BCM), was found intact.

This goes against a statement from another expert, saying it was burnt away completely.

He also found a number of ignition sources inside the vehicle, that include a lighter, hand sanitiser and two cellphones.

The inquest is set down to determine whether a case is to be made against Ford for Jimmy’s death.

(Edited by Shimoney Judge)