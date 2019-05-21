View all in Latest
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance

The EFF was among only a few parties that had contested in a previous election and improved their performance in the 2019 elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates EFF leader Julius Malema on his party's performance in the elections. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates EFF leader Julius Malema on his party's performance in the elections. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on the party's performance in the recent general elections.

Ramaphosa met Malema in the Parliament building in Cape Town as new members of Parliament from all parties that secured seats arrived to register ahead of being sworn in on Wednesday.

The EFF was among only a few parties that had contested in a previous election and improved their performance in the 2019 elections.

It secured 44 seats in Parliament, up from 25 in 2014. It received 10.79% of the total votes, up from 6.35% in 2014.

"Congratulations. I was telling the deputy that you worked hard, jealous down," Ramaphosa said to Malema referring to EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Malema thanked Ramaphosa.

