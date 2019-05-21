'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
The EFF was among only a few parties that had contested in a previous election and improved their performance in the 2019 elections.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on the party's performance in the recent general elections.
Ramaphosa met Malema in the Parliament building in Cape Town as new members of Parliament from all parties that secured seats arrived to register ahead of being sworn in on Wednesday.
It secured 44 seats in Parliament, up from 25 in 2014. It received 10.79% of the total votes, up from 6.35% in 2014.
#ElectionResults These are the 44 people who will represent the EFF in the 6th parliament. LM pic.twitter.com/hReHR9ZC8t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 11, 2019
"Congratulations. I was telling the deputy that you worked hard, jealous down," Ramaphosa said to Malema referring to EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
Malema thanked Ramaphosa.
EFF CIC @Julius_S_Malema arrives in parliament for registration ahead of the swearing-in tomorrow. Upon his arrival he bumped into ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa who congratulated EFF’s performance in the elections, saying “jealous down”. pic.twitter.com/w6OQS87XrJ— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 21, 2019
