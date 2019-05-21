View all in Latest
Ipid launches probe after cops allegedly kill man in Yeoville

It's understood that South African Police Service members where responding to allegations that a man was firing shots into the air.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched an investigation after cops allegedly shot and killed a man in Yeoville on Monday night.

It's understood that South African Police Service members were responding to allegations that a man was firing shots into the air.

Officials said that members ordered him to surrender the firearm, but he did not comply with the orders and that's when he was shot below the armpit and stomach.

The man died on the scene.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini said: “The police firearms were also taken for examination, so we’ll wait for the outcome with that. Although what we also know is that, the police, according to the community, shot the victim after he had surrendered.”

