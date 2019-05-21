Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state media
Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV that Huawei’s 5G would not be affected and predicted that no other parties would be able to catch up with the company in 5G technology in the next 2-3 years.
BEIJING - The US government’s temporary easing of trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies bears little meaning on the company as the Chinese firm has made preparations, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday in an interview.
He said that Huawei’s 5G would not be affected and predicted that no other parties would be able to catch up with the company in 5G technology in the next 2-3 years, adding that the US government was underestimating Huawei’s capabilities.
