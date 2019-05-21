Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state media

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
Go

Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state media

Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV that Huawei’s 5G would not be affected and predicted that no other parties would be able to catch up with the company in 5G technology in the next 2-3 years.

FILE: Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei gestures as he attends a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on 22 January 2015 in Davos. Picture: AFP
FILE: Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei gestures as he attends a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on 22 January 2015 in Davos. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BEIJING - The US government’s temporary easing of trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies bears little meaning on the company as the Chinese firm has made preparations, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei told state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday in an interview.

He said that Huawei’s 5G would not be affected and predicted that no other parties would be able to catch up with the company in 5G technology in the next 2-3 years, adding that the US government was underestimating Huawei’s capabilities.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA