Tshwane's Hendrik Verwoerd High School renamed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
Go

Tshwane's Hendrik Verwoerd High School renamed

Consultations were held far and wide regarding the name change and the new name was chosen by parents who say they are appreciative of the provincial department's willingness to transform society and make the school a centre for the community.

Hendrik Verwoerd High School in Pretoria has been renamed Rietondale Secondary School. Picture: Woeries.com
Hendrik Verwoerd High School in Pretoria has been renamed Rietondale Secondary School. Picture: Woeries.com
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hendrik Verwoerd High School in Tshwane will no longer be identified with the man dubbed "the architect of apartheid" as it has been renamed.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that after a two-year process, the school will now be named Rietondale Secondary School.

According to a school circular from June 2016, it was felt that the name Verwoerd is based on a "person who acted in a manner that is contrary to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and committed human rights violations".

Consultations were held far and wide regarding the name change and the new name was chosen by parents who say they are appreciative of the provincial department's willingness to transform society and make the school a centre for the community.

Lesufi tweeted about the name change, saying his mission is to reverse everything "Verwoerd has done to our education system", adding that other schools with names bearing those of colonial and/or apartheid figures such as Jan Smuts will also be changed.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA