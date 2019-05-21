Tshwane's Hendrik Verwoerd High School renamed

Consultations were held far and wide regarding the name change and the new name was chosen by parents who say they are appreciative of the provincial department's willingness to transform society and make the school a centre for the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Hendrik Verwoerd High School in Tshwane will no longer be identified with the man dubbed "the architect of apartheid" as it has been renamed.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that after a two-year process, the school will now be named Rietondale Secondary School.

According to a school circular from June 2016, it was felt that the name Verwoerd is based on a "person who acted in a manner that is contrary to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and committed human rights violations".

Consultations were held far and wide regarding the name change and the new name was chosen by parents who say they are appreciative of the provincial department's willingness to transform society and make the school a centre for the community.

Lesufi tweeted about the name change, saying his mission is to reverse everything "Verwoerd has done to our education system", adding that other schools with names bearing those of colonial and/or apartheid figures such as Jan Smuts will also be changed.