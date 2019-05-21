HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical ruler

-
WC ANC ready to hold DA accountable, says Cameron DugmorePolitics
-
Weighing in: How much does a kilogram weigh?World
-
Ronnie Kasrils: SA's peaceful elections shouldn't be taken for grantedPolitics
-
Sherpa climbs Everest twice in a week for record 24thWorld
-
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fireLocal
-
Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissalsBusiness
-
WC ANC ready to hold DA accountable, says Cameron DugmorePolitics
-
Ronnie Kasrils: SA's peaceful elections shouldn't be taken for grantedPolitics
-
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fireLocal
-
Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissalsBusiness
-
Kuga fire death inquest: No evidence of wiring, component failure, says expertLocal
-
Limpopo police condemn circumstances around toddler's fatal maulingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
WC ANC ready to hold DA accountable, says Cameron DugmorePolitics
-
Ronnie Kasrils: SA's peaceful elections shouldn't be taken for grantedPolitics
-
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption casePolitics
-
Zuma misleads supporters with acquittal utterancesPolitics
-
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by womenPolitics
-
Zuma: NPA undermining my rights like apartheid regime didPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Transnet bid process for locomotives manipulated, Zondo commission toldLocal
-
Ford Motor Co to cut 10% of white-collar jobs as part of global restructuringBusiness
-
Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff listWorld
-
Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state mediaBusiness
-
US eases restrictions on China's Huawei to keep networks, phones operatingBusiness
-
SA company given green light to grow, import cannabis to CanadaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offsLifestyle
-
Cannes gets steamy with two-hour orgy of sadomasochistic debaucheryLifestyle
-
Too much screen time tied to school problems even in little kidsLifestyle
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokesLifestyle
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kickedLocal
-
Back to nature: UK Duchess Kate shows off garden skills at Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
New Zealand Rugby, Crusaders to investigate Cape Town incidentsSport
-
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
-
Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League's PrefontaineSport
-
Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies at 70Sport
-
Koepka returns to world No. 1 after fourth major titleSport
-
Tsitsipas reaches career-high ranking ahead of French OpenSport
Popular Topics
Zuma: I have always been innocent
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical ruler
OPINION
Please note: This item contains spoilers.
It’s been a decade-long symphony, with two years of waiting in between. An epic orchestra played the Song of Ice and Fire, an opus of waged wars, thousands of fallen swords, two dead dragons and an iron throne. Some are calling Game of Thrones’s curtain call spectacular, but a lot of fans are unhappy with the finale, much as they have been throughout the final season.
The final instalment of the series comprised six heavy-hitting episodes, all over an hour in length. The writers took two years to deliver, and the audience was…. disappointed to say the least.
Story lines wore thin, narratives bore gaping holes and Starbucks coffee cups and plastic bottles of water could be seen during scenes. It’s as though the writers threw in the towel and in doing so, they threw the dragon queen out with the bathwater, perhaps the most ire-raising turn of events to date, that is: that Daenerys Targaryen would inevitably degenerate into the mad queen unworthy of ruling because she suddenly became mentally unstable due to a bout of PMS. Or at least, that is the narrative the patriarchy would have you believe, because after all, how could a woman rule the Seven Kingdoms?
As the series neared its end, there was little for viewers to look forward to. Theories about the throne were spawned faster than Cersei and Jaime’s children, but so were tweets of disappointment. In fact, the only reason many wanted to watch the final episode was so that they could put the previous ten years to bed and avoid being disappointed by the Song of Ice and Fire ever again.
And so, season six came, Bran, a white man who’s great at telling a long story but little else became king, Danni dies, John goes back to the wall and ultimately, in a moment of inspiration that long seemed to have escaped the writers for this season, Drogon claims the throne by laying waste to a hunk of metal that has seen hundreds of thousands of people die, including his mother. Poetry really.
The end, it turns out, is more predictable than we all would have thought. We could have guessed at the true ruler of the Seven Kingdoms until, well, seven kingdoms come, but ultimately we would have been dissatisfied by any victory. Jon Snow’s innocence and purity would have annoyed us – I personally was ready to be rid of John in season five, Danni’s claim would have been too anticipated and to celebrate a throne seized by the other half of an incestuous couple would just have been… weird.
So here we are, with an almost meaningless victor and no actual physical throne, Bran the Broken, with all other surviving main characters walking off into their philosophical ends.
And so, it turned out that Game of Thrones at its very worst, is nerd porn but at its very best, its a meaningful middle-distance runner in the story of people who love knowledge more than power, because in the end, those are the only ones who survive, including the dragon.
Game of Thrones is a great story because what all the petitions and prodding and prying have proven is that it does more than just occupy attention. It moves the audience to start seeing a real world that’s not too far-fetched from the one on screen, to question and analyse how and why we live in it and it forces every viewer to admit that the importance of the embodiment of knowledge cannot be ignored, because ultimately, what we all thirst for is at least the option of being led by some Platonian leader, who physically exemplifies wisdom over power.
Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.
Popular in Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling19 days ago
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effective5 days ago
-
[FACT CHECK] Does rooibos tea reduce stress hormones, helping you lose weight?732 days ago
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?4 days ago
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attack8 days ago
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?a week ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.