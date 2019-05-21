Gugulethu couple found guilty of former Naspers employee Eric Wiese's murder

The 80-year-old man was assaulted and killed at his Higgovale home in August 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A Gugulethu couple has been found guilty of the murder of former Naspers financial director Eric Wiese in the Western Cape High Court.

The 80-year-old man was assaulted and killed at his Higgovale home in August 2017.

Wiese died of manual strangulation and several items including cellphones, jewellery, backpacks and wine had been stolen from his home.

Vuyolwethu Mgemane and Nomfundo Mtshawu were arrested shortly after his murder.

It was believed that Wiese was in his garden when he was attacked while his wife was out shopping.

A trail of blood from Wiese’s garage suggested he was then dragged inside his home where it’s believed he was murdered.

The Western Cape High Court convicted Mgemane of additional charges of housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Mgemane and Mtshawu have a list of previous convictions dating back to 2001 for crimes such as theft, housebreaking and possessing a dangerous weapon.

The matter has been postponed to 1 August for the court to obtain presentencing reports.