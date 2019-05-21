View all in Latest
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snub

It is understood Lephoko was upset because party leader Patricia de Lille chose Shaun August as member of Parliament over her.

Former Good party national chair Nthabiseng Lephoko. Picture: @Leratolethato/Twitter.
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The four-month-old Good party is already experiencing internal problems after its national chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko resigned.

It is understood Lephoko was upset because party leader Patricia de Lille chose Shaun August as member of Parliament over her.

The party said it had accepted Lephoko's resignation.

Lephoko said De Lille made decisions regarding who gets to be placed where and how on her own.

Her frustration, however, was centred around the deployment of August to the National Assembly.

Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said Lephoko had been part of all decision-making.

“We understand from comments she’s made in the media that she’s disappointed that she wasn’t elected to the National Assembly. The Good movement fielded about 800 candidates in total, so we understand that there are many people who are disappointed that they were not elected.”

Herron said Lephoko's departure was a great loss for the party, however, he said all current office bearers had interim posts.

