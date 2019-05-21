Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snub

-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snubPolitics
-
Shaun Abrahams failed to follow procedure in corruption case, says ThalesBusiness
-
4 dead after inhaling hazardous fumes at Cape Town factoryLocal
-
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'Politics
-
Ramaphosa registers as an MP for 6th ParliamentLocal
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snubPolitics
-
Shaun Abrahams failed to follow procedure in corruption case, says ThalesBusiness
-
4 dead after inhaling hazardous fumes at Cape Town factoryLocal
-
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'Politics
-
Ramaphosa registers as an MP for 6th ParliamentLocal
Popular Topics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidates
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snubPolitics
-
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'Politics
-
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo KhakhauPolitics
-
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANCLocal
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal casePolitics
-
Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissalsBusiness
-
Transnet bid process for locomotives manipulated, Zondo commission toldLocal
-
Ford Motor Co to cut 10% of white-collar jobs as part of global restructuringBusiness
-
Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff listWorld
-
Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state mediaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
George RR Martin reflects on 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
-
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offsLifestyle
-
Cannes gets steamy with two-hour orgy of sadomasochistic debaucheryLifestyle
-
Too much screen time tied to school problems even in little kidsLifestyle
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokesLifestyle
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kickedLocal
-
Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squadSport
-
Archer in England's World Cup squad as Willey and Denly miss outSport
-
Factfile on F1 legend Niki LaudaSport
-
New Zealand Rugby, Crusaders to investigate Cape Town incidentsSport
-
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
-
Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League's PrefontaineSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa registers as an MP for 6th ParliamentLocal
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
British royals attend Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
Zuma: I have always been innocentPolitics
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snub
It is understood Lephoko was upset because party leader Patricia de Lille chose Shaun August as member of Parliament over her.
CAPE TOWN - The four-month-old Good party is already experiencing internal problems after its national chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko resigned.
It is understood Lephoko was upset because party leader Patricia de Lille chose Shaun August as member of Parliament over her.
The party said it had accepted Lephoko's resignation.
Lephoko said De Lille made decisions regarding who gets to be placed where and how on her own.
Her frustration, however, was centred around the deployment of August to the National Assembly.
Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said Lephoko had been part of all decision-making.
“We understand from comments she’s made in the media that she’s disappointed that she wasn’t elected to the National Assembly. The Good movement fielded about 800 candidates in total, so we understand that there are many people who are disappointed that they were not elected.”
Herron said Lephoko's departure was a great loss for the party, however, he said all current office bearers had interim posts.
Timeline
-
Parly-bound Patricia de Lille ready for new challenges5 days ago
-
What you need to know about the newcomers headed to Parliament8 days ago
-
Rise of EFF, splash of colour from Marais to shake up Western Cape legislature8 days ago
-
Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 elections8 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANC2 hours ago
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance4 hours ago
-
DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweets4 hours ago
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC12 hours ago
-
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction4 hours ago
-
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.