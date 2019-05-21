Gill Packham's sisters learned of marital problems during trial
Helen and Sue Humphrey were among several relatives and friends who packed the public gallery at the Western Cape High Court on Monday, where Rob Packham was found guilty of killing his wife.
CAPE TOWN - The sisters of murdered Gill Packham said they only learnt about the full extent of what was happening in the Packham family through her widower’s trial.
His evidence was roundly rubbished by the judge, and he's been described as an accomplished liar. He murdered his wife last February, dumped her body in her car's boot and then set it on fire.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila welcomed the guilty verdict.
“We are very elated with the outcome. It’s what we worked on for all this time. We are convinced there was no another person responsible for the murder. We are happy the court came to the decision that he’s guilty of his wife’s murder.”
#Packham being led out of court after being convicted. LI pic.twitter.com/rDTwL01Gs9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 20, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
