Gauteng DA wants better safety measures at govt buildings after hospital fire

A blaze broke out at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto on Monday but was quickly contained.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called for safety measures to be tightened at hospitals and government facilities as the risk of fires increase.

No one was injured but some patients had to be transferred to other hospitals.

The DA's Jack Bloom says: “I really think that we need to look at safe precautions at all our hospitals especially during the winter season when fire risks are up.

“We did have the terrible fire at the Gauteng Health head office last year and we can’t compromise on safety.”