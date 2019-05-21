Gauteng DA wants better safety measures at govt buildings after hospital fire

-
Two police officers shot dead in DurbanLocal
-
Case against Robben Island boat operators heads to Competition TribunalLocal
-
Delft CPF raises safety concerns after couple murdered in own homeLocal
-
Gill Packham's sisters learned of marital problems during trialLocal
-
Zuma misleads supporters with acquittal utterancesPolitics
-
Man accused of murder in New Zealand shootings also charged with terrorist actWorld
-
Two police officers shot dead in DurbanLocal
-
Case against Robben Island boat operators heads to Competition TribunalLocal
-
Delft CPF raises safety concerns after couple murdered in own homeLocal
-
Gill Packham's sisters learned of marital problems during trialLocal
-
Zuma misleads supporters with acquittal utterancesPolitics
-
Gauteng DA wants better safety measures at govt buildings after hospital fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremonyPolitics
-
Winde: Rise of populism in SA one of reasons why DA lost supportPolitics
-
Zuma misleads supporters with acquittal utterancesPolitics
-
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by womenPolitics
-
Zuma: NPA undermining my rights like apartheid regime didPolitics
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANCPolitics
-
Zuma: I have always been innocentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Ford Motor Co to cut 10% of white-collar jobs as part of global restructuringBusiness
-
Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff listWorld
-
Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state mediaBusiness
-
US eases restrictions on China's Huawei to keep networks, phones operatingBusiness
-
SA company given green light to grow, import cannabis to CanadaBusiness
-
Magashule says ‘no comment’ on Estina dairy project ruling against MkhwebaneBusiness
Popular Topics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offsLifestyle
-
Cannes gets steamy with two-hour orgy of sadomasochistic debaucheryLifestyle
-
Too much screen time tied to school problems even in little kidsLifestyle
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokesLifestyle
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kickedLocal
-
Back to nature: UK Duchess Kate shows off garden skills at Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
Women honoured at Cannes, as gender parity drive draws scrutinyLifestyle
-
Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League's PrefontaineSport
-
Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dies at 70Sport
-
Koepka returns to world No. 1 after fourth major titleSport
-
Tsitsipas reaches career-high ranking ahead of French OpenSport
-
Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023Sport
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
Popular Topics
Zuma: I have always been innocent
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
-
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
-
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
-
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
-
Gift of the Givers confirms withdrawal from MakhandaLocal
-
Workers march over eThekwini Municipality's Extended Public Works ProgrammeLocal
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
Gauteng DA wants better safety measures at govt buildings after hospital fire
A blaze broke out at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto on Monday but was quickly contained.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called for safety measures to be tightened at hospitals and government facilities as the risk of fires increase.
A blaze broke out at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto on Monday but was quickly contained.
No one was injured but some patients had to be transferred to other hospitals.
The DA's Jack Bloom says: “I really think that we need to look at safe precautions at all our hospitals especially during the winter season when fire risks are up.
“We did have the terrible fire at the Gauteng Health head office last year and we can’t compromise on safety.”
Timeline
-
DA wants Batohi update on Estina dairy farm investigation after ruling15 hours ago
-
Gauteng DA calls for urgent probe into cause of fire at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital16 hours ago
-
Cause of fire at Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto being probed21 hours ago
-
MEC Ramokgopa dismisses claims of essential medicine shortages at hospitals3 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC2 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...2 hours ago
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANC3 hours ago
-
For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by womenone hour ago
-
Bus driver allegedly hangs himself after fatal crash13 hours ago
-
Wife killer Rob Packham's evidence described as 'suspicious,' 'improbable'3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.