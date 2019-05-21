For the first time, ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women

The appointments of new chief whip Pemmy Majodina, a former Eastern Cape MEC, and Doris Dlakude were confirmed on Monday following the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament will be headed by two women for the first time.

The appointments of new chief whip Pemmy Majodina, a former Eastern Cape MEC, and Doris Dlakude were confirmed on Monday following the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town.

The ANC has also chosen Thandi Modise to replace Baleka Mbete as National Assembly Speaker.

However, Modise will be deputised by Lechesa Tsenoli, who remains the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for another term.

Another woman to hold a key position in Parliament is Nomvula Mokonyane, who becomes the chair of chairs, putting her in charge of chairpersons of all committees.

Amos Masondo will be the new chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), replacing Modise. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the names were accepted by the NEC.

"We unanimously adopted this list as the NEC with no issues and Thandi Modise will be the Speaker of the National Assembly."

Other presiding officers are Seiso Mohai who will remain chief whip of the NCOP, as well as Sylvia Lucas who will become the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

Magashule said that it was now back to work for the ANC, which lost support in the National Assembly and most provinces.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)