Fire couldn't have started in front section of Reshall Jimmy's car, says expert

A judicial inquest is under way to determine what caused the blaze in which Reshall Jimmy died in December 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The exact origin of a fire that killed a Ford Kuga driver has been the main focus of an inquest in the man's death.

Fire and electronics expert John Loud said the vehicle blaze that claimed Jimmy’s life exceeded 1,080 degrees Celsius.

Loud said it was impossible for the fire to originate in the front section of the vehicle as a key electrical feature there, the body control module (BCM), was still intact.

His forensic analysis further outlines the fire ignited on the right side of the vehicle, which is on the opposite side of the where the body control module is situated.

This contradicts findings by an expert acting on behalf of the family, that this vehicle component disintegrated during the blaze.

