Department to investigate Leeuwkop prison fire

Firefighters were called to put out the blaze after it broke out in two cells in the Medium B Section of the Bryanston jail.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says a fire that broke out at Leeuwkop prison on Tuesday afternoon has been extinguished.

Firefighters were called to put out the blaze after it broke out in two cells in the Medium B Section of the Bryanston jail.



The department said no one was hurt and investigations are under way.

Spokesperson Logan Maistry said emergency services have been called to the scene.

“Fortunately, no inmates or officials were harmed or sustained any injuries. Two cells were affected, emergency services are still on the scene and the situation is reported to be under control. The cause of the fire is still investigated. We are busy with plans.”

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.