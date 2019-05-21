Department to investigate Leeuwkop prison fire

-
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with WashingtonWorld
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo KhakhauPolitics
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANCLocal
Department to investigate Leeuwkop prison fireLocal
Claims of non-compliance with Labour Act politically motivated - NumsaLocal
Ramaphosa registers as an MP for 6th ParliamentLocal
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo KhakhauPolitics
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANCLocal
Department to investigate Leeuwkop prison fireLocal
Claims of non-compliance with Labour Act politically motivated - NumsaLocal
DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweetsPolitics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidates
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
Meet the Free State’s youngest MPL, Karabo KhakhauPolitics
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANCLocal
DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweetsPolitics
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performancePolitics
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reactionPolitics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissalsBusiness
Transnet bid process for locomotives manipulated, Zondo commission toldLocal
Ford Motor Co to cut 10% of white-collar jobs as part of global restructuringBusiness
Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff listWorld
Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state mediaBusiness
US eases restrictions on China's Huawei to keep networks, phones operatingBusiness
George RR Martin reflects on 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offsLifestyle
Cannes gets steamy with two-hour orgy of sadomasochistic debaucheryLifestyle
Too much screen time tied to school problems even in little kidsLifestyle
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
Smokers have higher risk for multiple strokesLifestyle
Arnold Schwarzenegger won't press charges after being kickedLocal
Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squadSport
Archer in England's World Cup squad as Willey and Denly miss outSport
Factfile on F1 legend Niki LaudaSport
New Zealand Rugby, Crusaders to investigate Cape Town incidentsSport
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
Semenya to race 3,000m at Diamond League's PrefontaineSport
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
British royals attend Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
Zuma: I have always been innocentPolitics
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
'Some days are grumpier than others' - Fans mourn Grumpy CatWorld
How Robert Marawa's dismissal unravelledLocal
Julius Malema: 90% of EFF MPs will be replacedPolitics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
Department to investigate Leeuwkop prison fire
Firefighters were called to put out the blaze after it broke out in two cells in the Medium B Section of the Bryanston jail.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says a fire that broke out at Leeuwkop prison on Tuesday afternoon has been extinguished.
Firefighters were called to put out the blaze after it broke out in two cells in the Medium B Section of the Bryanston jail.
The department said no one was hurt and investigations are under way.
Spokesperson Logan Maistry said emergency services have been called to the scene.
“Fortunately, no inmates or officials were harmed or sustained any injuries. Two cells were affected, emergency services are still on the scene and the situation is reported to be under control. The cause of the fire is still investigated. We are busy with plans.”
The cause of the blaze was not yet known.
Timeline
Deputy minister Makwetla concerned by high number of suicides in SA prisons
-
Over 100 prison officials fired this year for smuggling, collusion with inmates
[WATCH] Weeding out the contraband in Leeuwkop prison
-
Makwetla 'concerned' by contraband found in Leeuwkop Prison
DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweets2 hours ago
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance2 hours ago
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction2 hours ago
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC11 hours ago
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANCone hour ago
Ramaphosa not losing sleep over finalising new Cabinet5 hours ago
