Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offs

The 32-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama - which came to a dramatic end on Sunday- and has said she doesn't agree with plans to create a prequel to the show in the immediate future, because she'd like to see the show rest for a while before something else within the fantasy world takes place.

When asked by The New Yorker if she thinks the spin-off plans are "pure money-making", she said: "Oh, Christ. I don't know if I'm allowed to say that. "I just think that it would be lovely to just let this lie for a minute before doing anything else. But then it'll be something completely different, and it won't be Game of Thrones. It won't be called Game of Thrones. It will be inspired by Game of Thrones characters, a fantastical series, set in a similar time.

"I can't speak because I don't know the script. But I would just like a bit more time between 'Game of Thrones' being cold in the ground before something else comes along. Because isn't everyone already up to their eyeballs with 'Game of Thrones'?"

One of five planned spin-off shows is a prequel under the working title Bloodmoon which has already begun filming and features Naomi Scott in the leading role.

The show is set more than five thousand years before the events of the main series, and will follow the story of the Children Of The Forest, with none of the original cast returning.

Bloodmoon has promised to reveal the "horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers", and is being being run by writer and producer Jane Goldman, who is the wife of Jonathan Ross.