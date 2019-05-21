Eiffel Tower climber 'admitted to psychiatric unit'

-
Ndifuna Ukwazi to appeal City of Cape Town's decision on Sea Point developmentLocal
-
NPA abused its power, violated and delayed processes - ThalesPolitics
-
Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after rulingLocal
-
Saray Khumalo still waiting on Mount Everest as retrieval of bodies continuesLocal
-
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn inPolitics
-
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidatesPolitics
-
Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after rulingLocal
-
Saray Khumalo still waiting on Mount Everest as retrieval of bodies continuesLocal
-
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn inPolitics
-
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidatesPolitics
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snubPolitics
Popular Topics
Meet the ANC’s premier candidates
-
Land Party suspends its national coordinator Maxwell MothlakePolitics
-
Zuma: No person can claim he has more power than the ANCPolitics
-
Parties say they’re making progress with removing election postersPolitics
-
Political parties rush to remove election posters to avoid penaltiesPolitics
-
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisisPolitics
-
Mpofu: EFF accepts election results despite alleged irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maluleke: Probe into alleged voter fraud found potential irregularitiesPolitics
-
Malema: We'll keep advocating for free movement of Africans in AfricaPolitics
-
What's lies ahead for SA's underperforming parties?Politics
-
Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after rulingLocal
-
ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn inPolitics
-
Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidatesPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Obstinate Gumede is hindering the ANC's renewal effortsOpinion
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Good party national chair resigns after Parliament snubPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA has a new presidential advisory unit. Will it improve policy?Opinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: What's needed for our new Parliament to be effectiveOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What is the South African agenda?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: Safeguarding women after disasters: some progress, but not enoughOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal casePolitics
-
Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissalsBusiness
-
Transnet bid process for locomotives manipulated, Zondo commission toldLocal
-
Ford Motor Co to cut 10% of white-collar jobs as part of global restructuringBusiness
-
Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff listWorld
-
Huawei founder says US government is underestimating company - state mediaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Eiffel Tower climber 'admitted to psychiatric unit'World
-
British royals attend Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
George RR Martin reflects on 'Game of Thrones' endingLifestyle
-
Angry at being dubbed a hustler, Maradona dismisses new filmLifestyle
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Game of Thrones and a philosophical rulerOpinion
-
Emilia Clarke wants 'time' between 'Game of Thrones' and planned spin-offsLifestyle
-
Cannes gets steamy with two-hour orgy of sadomasochistic debaucheryLifestyle
-
Too much screen time tied to school problems even in little kidsLifestyle
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
F1 legend Niki Lauda diesSport
-
Arsenal's Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final over safety fearsSport
-
Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squadSport
-
Archer in England's World Cup squad as Willey and Denly miss outSport
-
Factfile on F1 legend Niki LaudaSport
-
New Zealand Rugby, Crusaders to investigate Cape Town incidentsSport
Popular Topics
-
F1 legend Niki Lauda diesSport
-
ANC caucus in Parliament to be led by women for the first timePolitics
-
Ramaphosa registers as an MP for 6th ParliamentLocal
-
Meet the ANC’s premier candidatesPolitics
-
British royals attend Chelsea Flower ShowLifestyle
-
Zuma: I have always been innocentPolitics
-
Arnie's biggest inspiration is an SA bodybuilding iconLifestyle
-
Cape Town refugee office remains closed after almost 7 yearsLocal
-
Nkoana-Mashabane explains why District Six land restitution plan delayedLocal
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
Eiffel Tower climber 'admitted to psychiatric unit'
The man caused chaos Monday and the closure of the monument to tourists by spending six hours clinging to the outer metal framework of the Eiffel Tower.
PARIS - A man, believed to be Russian, who sparked a mass evacuation of the Eiffel Tower by scaling the iconic Paris landmark has been admitted to a psychiatric unit, legal sources said on Tuesday.
The man caused chaos on Monday and the closure of the monument to tourists by spending six hours clinging to the outer metal framework of the Eiffel Tower.
His identity has not been disclosed. He was questioned by police on Tuesday and has now been admitted to the psychiatric hospital of the police, legal sources told AFP.
An investigation has been opened for unauthorised entry into a cultural monument, a judicial source said.
"It is a Russian man who has suicidal tendencies," said a source close to the case, asking not to be named.
Firefighters who had rappelled down from the tower's third-floor observation deck to near the black-clad climber managed to persuade him to come down.
Some 2,500 people who had come to visit the Eiffel Tower had to be evacuated on Monday but it reopened as normal on Tuesday.
Popular in World
-
Nike, Under Armour, among others, urge Trump to remove footwear from tariff list16 hours ago
-
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with Washington4 hours ago
-
US eases restrictions on China's Huawei to keep networks, phones operating17 hours ago
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet12 days ago
-
Weighing in: How much does a kilogram weigh?11 hours ago
-
SA company given green light to grow, import cannabis to Canadaone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.