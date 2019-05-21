Delft CPF raises safety concerns after couple murdered in own home

A man and woman were shot dead in their home on Monday in Delft, Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - While police investigate the murder of a Blikkiesdorp couple, the Delft community policing forum (CPF) is again appealing for improved security.

A man and woman were shot dead in their home on Monday.

CPF chairperson Charles George raised concerns about violence in the community.

“The couple was killed inside their home. It’s very sad to think someone can come inside your home and kill you. Violence continues to escalate in our community.”

No arrests have been made yet.

In a separate incident two months ago, a father of four was gunned down in full sight of his children at his pre-birthday celebration in Delft.

