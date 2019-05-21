Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates

The DA has given notice it intends contesting leadership positions, although party leader Mmusi Maimane didn't say who it would put forward just yet.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it planned to field its own candidates for leadership positions during the first sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The House will convene at 10:30am when Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the election of the Speaker, who will then preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.

The election of the country's president will take place at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president last year his nomination was unopposed.

That might not be the case on Wednesday, as the DA has given notice it intends contesting leadership positions - although party leader Mmusi Maimane hadn’t said who it would put forward just yet.

"We are the government-in-waiting, we’ve never shied away from that. And ultimately - I think as the DA we will put forward not only credible alternatives but credible candidates. We’ve got to show the people of South Africa the choice that they have.”

Speaking after the party's first meeting of its caucus, Maimane said the DA’s caucus would meet early on Wednesday morning to decide whose names would be put forward.

If the positions of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and president are contested, then there will have to be a secret vote for each post.