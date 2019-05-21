Ramaphosa might not be elected unopposed as DA plans to field own candidates
The DA has given notice it intends contesting leadership positions, although party leader Mmusi Maimane didn't say who it would put forward just yet.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it planned to field its own candidates for leadership positions during the first sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The House will convene at 10:30am when Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will preside over the election of the Speaker, who will then preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.
The election of the country's president will take place at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.
When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president last year his nomination was unopposed.
That might not be the case on Wednesday, as the DA has given notice it intends contesting leadership positions - although party leader Mmusi Maimane hadn’t said who it would put forward just yet.
"We are the government-in-waiting, we’ve never shied away from that. And ultimately - I think as the DA we will put forward not only credible alternatives but credible candidates. We’ve got to show the people of South Africa the choice that they have.”
Speaking after the party's first meeting of its caucus, Maimane said the DA’s caucus would meet early on Wednesday morning to decide whose names would be put forward.
If the positions of Speaker, Deputy Speaker and president are contested, then there will have to be a secret vote for each post.
Popular in Politics
-
Mbete, Gigaba decline parliamentary seats: ANC
-
'Jealous down': Ramaphosa congratulates Malema on elections performance
-
DA to take 'appropriate' steps against Zille over 'black privilege' tweets
-
Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC
-
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction
-
Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.