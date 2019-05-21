Cape Town factory fire leaves 4 dead

Police say the workers, aged between 22 and 51, were cleaning an underground tank where they inhaled hazardous fumes. They died on the scene.

CAPE TOWN - Four men have died in a plastic recycling factory in Cape Town.

A fifth man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Provincial police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said crime scene experts and a disaster management team had attended to the scene.

“An inquest was registered for investigation,” he said.