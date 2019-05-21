Cosatu approves of new ANC MPs, but they 'will have to pull up their socks'
Cosatu said it hoped the ANC would not reward deeply compromised former ministers and members of Parliament who betrayed the hopes of the poor.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) tripartite alliance partner Cosatu said it welcomed the new leadership in Parliament.
The union federation said leaders such as Speaker Thandi Modise, Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and National Council of Provinces chief whip Seiso Mohai had done well in their previous deployments and would be expected to do the same in the sixth Parliament.
But it said it hoped the ANC would not reward those deeply compromised former ministers and members of Parliament who betrayed the hopes of the poor with appointments as parliamentary committee chairpersons and with other positions of trust.
Cosatu spokesperson Mathew Parks said the fifth Parliament had failed the nation in many respects and it would be up to the sixth Parliament to make things right.
“We’re not in the business of being cheer leaders. The MPs across the line, the leadership in particular, will have to pull up their socks. The fifth Parliament really failed the nation. It was under their watch that we had the explosion of looting, state capture, service delivery and governance collapse across the nation.”
The union was speaking ahead of the announcement on Tuesday afternoon by the ANC that it had accepted notices of withdrawal from the ANC’s parliamentary list from former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and former minister Malusi Gigaba.
