Case against Robben Island boat operators heads to Competition Tribunal
The companies are accused of price-fixing and tender collusion. They're to argue their cases before the tribunal on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The case against two boat operators which ferry passengers to and from Robben Island is heading to the Competition Tribunal.
The companies are accused of price-fixing and tender collusion. They're to argue their cases before the tribunal on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The case relates to a tender issued by the Robben Island Museum for bidders to be listed as preferred service providers.
The Competition Commission's investigation, instituted after a complaint was lodged by the museum, accused five companies of price fixing and tender collusion.
Three of the companies admitted to wrongdoing last year and entered into settlement agreements.
The commission said the companies met at the Cape Town Fish Market coffee shop in September 2015. It was there where they discussed and agreed to increase the prices they would charge when responding to the tender.
Ferry Charters and Heritage Charters have denied the allegations, but the tribunal said several witnesses would testify.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
