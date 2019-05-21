Baxter names Bafana Bafana Afcon squad

South Africa have been drawn in Group D where they will face Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has announced his squad to compete in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, starting on 21 June.

The first-ever 24-team tournament takes place in Egypt from 21 June to 19 July. South Africa have been drawn in Group D where they will face Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Here is a complete AFCON Match schedule! pic.twitter.com/P4mcZDrYiR — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 12, 2019

Bafana plays Ivory Coast in their first match on 24 June in Cairo, followed by Namibia at the same venue on 28 June. Their last round-robin match is against Morocco on 1 July.

Bafana Bafana Squad for Afcon 2019:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits ), Ronwen Williams (Supersport), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Pirates), S’Fiso Hlanti (Wits ), Buhle Mkhawanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City ).

Midfielder: Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Downs), Dean Furman (SS), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Downs), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Downs), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg), Ben Motshwari (Pirates), Keagan Dolly

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Downs), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Downs), Kermit Erasmus (CT City)

Nikola Tavares (Crystal Palace) and Joel Unteresee (FC Zurich) are also part of the squad but are still waiting on passports before joining the rest of the team.

The Bafana Bafana squad for the Cosafa Cup was also announced on Tuesday.

David Notoane was named in charge of the side for the tournament.

The Cosafa Cup will see 14 teams compete over two weeks of action, each seeking to become champion of the region.

Hosts South Africa will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage on 2 June when they take on old foes Botswana, the fourth year in a row they are meeting The Zebras.

The semifinals and final on 8 June will be played at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bafana Bafana Squad for 2019 Cosafa Cup:

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic), Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town), Reyaad Pieterse (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Defenders: Thendo Mukumela (Ajax), Keanu Cupido (Cape Town ), Reeve Frosler (Chiefs), Tercious Malepe (Chippa), Katlego Mohamme (SuperSport), Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein), Sandie Mthethwa (Richards Bay)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Supersport), Athenkosi Dlala (Supersport), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Sipho Mbule (Supersport), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Supersport) Grant Margeman (Ajax), Jamie Webber (Supersport) Kgaogelo Sekgota (Vitoria Setubal, (Portugal).

Strikers: Phakamani Mahlambi (Sundowns), Lerato Lepasa (TS Galaxy), Jemondre Dickens (Baroka ), Luther Singh GD (Chaves, Portugal), Liam Jordan Koge FC (Denmark).