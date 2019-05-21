Scandal-hit members not facing charges, says ANC

Several members, including Malusi Gigaba, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane and Faith Muthambi, have been implicated in state capture allegations at the Zondo commission.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said that there were no plans to have its most controversial members clear the air on some of the scandals that have plagued them.

Several members, including Malusi Gigaba, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane and Faith Muthambi, have been implicated in state capture allegations at the Zondo commission.

Some of these controversial members will also be heading to Parliament.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that no one was facing charges brought by the party.

“The ANC has got the capacity and ability to confront and attend to all the challenges that it faces. So, when the ANC does that, it does that in the interest of the unity of the African National Congress.”