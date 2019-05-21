ANC MP candidate list debacle continues a day before MPs sworn in

The High Court heard how the ANC agreed to include Ponani Makhubele in its list of candidates for the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as a remedy following her removal from the original list only to later renege on the deal.

JOHANNESBURG - As members of Parliament prepare to be sworn in on Wednesday the African National Congress' (ANC) deployment list debacle continues to haunt the party in court.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg heard an urgent application by the party’s Limpopo provincial executive council member, Ponani Makhubele, who alleged she was removed from the National Assembly list of candidates despite being elected by branches.

The court heard how the ANC agreed to include Makhubele in its list of candidates for the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as a remedy following her removal from the original list only to later renege on the deal.

In her court papers, Makhubele states that the ANC sought to make a mockery of her rights by entering into a settlement with her when she first launched the court application a month ago.

As part of the agreement seen by Eyewitness News and which was entered into on condition that Makhubele remove her application from the urgent court roll, the parties agreed that she would occupy the first available seat or position of a permanent delegate of the Limpopo NCOP delegation.

However, after the elections, the deal did not materialise.

In her affidavit, she stated that the party acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally through its various structures when her name was allegedly removed from the provincial list of deployees sent to the Electoral Commission of South Africa in March.

Judgment in the matter will be delivered on Wednesday morning. NCOP members are expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

The ANC was not available for comment at the time of publication.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)