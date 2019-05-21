WC ANC ready to hold DA accountable, says Cameron Dugmore

Cameron Dugmore will be the African National Congress (ANC) leader in the Western Cape legislature.

CAPE TOWN - Cameron Dugmore will be the African National Congress (ANC) leader in the Western Cape legislature.

The party said Dugmore’s nomination was unanimously supported and adopted at a meeting of the provincial executive committee last week.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said the nomination was sent to the national executive committee, which resolved to accept and endorse it at a meeting on Monday.

“We don’t want to be simply an opposition that opposes. We want the new dawn and to make it a reality in the Western Cape. We will be both a disciplined and strong opposition, but also one that works together for the interest of every person in the province.”

Dugmore described it as an opportunity to rebuild and unite the organisation, and particularly hold the DA in the province accountable.

He added that education, safety and employment were key priorities for the party.

“For the ANC, the issue of education and skills remains critical for our youth. We also feel the safety of our communities requires working across party political lines.”

