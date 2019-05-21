Call for Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to be assessed after ruling

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts say Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office should be assessed, following her scathing loss in the High Court in Pretoria.

The court declared Mkhwebane’s report into the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede unconstitutional and invalid and set it aside.

The University of Pretoria's (UP) Tinyiko Maluleke said two judgments in two years amounted to "egg on her face" while University of South Africa's (Unisa) Lesiba Teffo said she should fall on her sword.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Congress of the People have repeated their calls for Mkhwebane to be fired.

Maluleke agreed, and he also commended the courts.

“Two judgments in two years is an egg on her face. The fact that a court of law is able to pronounce is a sign that the wheels of our justice systems are well oiled,” he said.

Teffo said Mkhwebane should resign.

“She should fall on her own sword, at least that way she can retain her career. If due process was to be followed she may come out a greater loser.”

The court agreed with the DA and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution which argued that Mkhwebane had white-washed the Estina report.

Teffo said she didn’t do herself any favours by trying to discredit her predecessor.

Earlier this year Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services dismissed requests for Mkhwebane to be removed.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)