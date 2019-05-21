Amplats urges fired Giwusa miners to appeal their dismissals
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said it was left with no choice but to sack them after they violated a court interdict and refused to return to work.
JOHANNESBURG – More than 600 workers who were fired from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) for participating in an unprotected strike have until Tuesday to appeal their dismissals.
The group, who are members of the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa (Giwusa), make up half the underground staff at Mototolo mine in Limpopo.
It’s understood they were striking over medical aid schemes.
Amplats spokesperson Jana Marais said: “The key thing for us is that we really urge them to use the opportunity to appeal. If they do want an opportunity to get their jobs back, they absolutely have to take part in the appeal process.”
Giwusa has not been available for comment.
