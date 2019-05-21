4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have died in a house fire in Khayelitsha.

Among the dead are three children. The blaze broke out on Tuesday morning.

“Fire fighting staff were deployed to the scene. The fire was extinguished at 5:20am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, Masiphumelele residents who lost all their belongings in a shack fire have started rebuilding their homes.

More than 50 shacks were gutted or damaged in Sunday’s blaze. No injuries have been reported after the blaze during the early hours of Sunday morning. At least 250 people have been left homeless.

Ward councillor Felicity Purchase said: “The community said it was a man who was drunk. He had a candle that he knocked over, which set fire to his shack and others. They are close together which caused them to be set alight.”

Purchase said community members would be housed in a local community hall. They were also supplied with food and blankets.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)