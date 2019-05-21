4 due in court after woman gang-raped in Overcome Heights

The victim was attacked and sexually assaulted on Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Four men have been arrested for the gang-rape of a woman in Overcome Heights.

The following day one of the suspects was tracked down and taken into custody.

His three alleged accomplices were arrested on Monday. The group will appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.