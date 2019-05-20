Zuma supporters vow to stand behind him every step of the way
Supporters have already started trickling into the Pietermaritzburg High Court precinct where former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear on Monday.
DURBAN – As former President Jacob Zuma prepares to return to court to argue for his case to be dismissed, his supporters have vowed to stay with him every step of the way.
Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.
Supporters have already started trickling into the Pietermaritzburg High Court precinct.
Zuma’s supporters in KwaZulu-Natal have been marching in support of the former president since the first time he appeared in court on these charges last year.
They are back again on Monday morning where the former president is expected to address them after his court appearance.
Previously, Zuma told his supporters that there was a political conspiracy against him and that he was unhappy that some people within the African National Congress (ANC) treated him as though he had already been found guilty.
While the ANC has called on its members who wish to support Zuma not to use the party’s paraphernalia, this instruction has been defied in the past.
It’s understood Monday’s march will be led by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association.
One of Zuma’s supporters says they stand by the former president until the courts have decided that he’s guilty.
“We still believe that President Jacob Zuma is not guilty until proven so by the courts.”
Some of the party’s senior leaders are expected to be by the former president's side this morning.
