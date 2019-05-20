NPA deputy head obsessed with our client, say Zuma’s lawyers
Lead advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said the NPA's Billy Downer, who is leading the State’s case against former president Jacob Zuma, was the only prosecutor who has consistently wanted to have Zuma dealt with.
PIETERMARITZBURG - Jacob Zuma's lawyers have accused the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Billy Downer, a deputy director of public prosecutions, of being obsessed with and hating the former president.
Lead advocate Muzi Sikhakhane outlined how they would persuade the court to have Zuma's corruption case struck off the roll.
His legal team argued that the former president was treated unfairly and with less dignity.
Sikhakhane said Downer, who was leading the State’s case against Zuma, was the only prosecutor who has consistently wanted to have Zuma dealt with.
He said as the defence, they believed Downer hated Zuma and was obsessed with convicting him.
Sikhakhane also accused the NPA of acting with bias against the former president, saying the authority had been overzealous in its prosecution of the case.
He read transcripts of the spy tapes that revealed how former Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy described judges using profanity.
The advocate also revealed in court that the first time he met Zuma, he asked him outright whether he was corrupt.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
