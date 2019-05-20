Zuma’s criminal case postponed to 15 October

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyer said he would try and persuade the court and everyone who hates his client to understand who Zuma really is.

PIETERMARITZBURG - The criminal corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed to 15 October.

This has been agreed to by both the defence and the State as a holding date pending the judgment on Zuma's application for a stay of prosecution, which the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg is currently hearing.

In his opening remarks in court on Monday morning, Zuma's advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said the corruption case against the former president must be dismissed, arguing there had been unreasonable delays and that the case was politically motivated.

Sikhakhane said he would try and persuade the court and everyone who hated his client to understand who Jacob Zuma really was.

He said he would explain to the court how the hatred toward Zuma started, saying former Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy had connived with prosecutors to charge the former president.

Sikhakhane suggested Zuma was being targeted because society didn’t like what he had been accused of, calling this mob justice.

“I may not like Mr Zuma myself, I may not like him. The question I ask myself is, can Mr Zuma, can your son and mine be accused today of anything, should they be dealt with outside of the four corners of the Constitution because they are suspected of having done what we don’t like?”

He said what Zuma had been accused of didn't justify his treatment with less humanity and outside the bounds of the Constitution.

Zuma was not short of supporters in and outside court.



Among them was Bishop Vusi Dube who has been mobilising support for the former president.

“We are here today, as we have alluded before, to give him support. We are in court, but we are reporting to the people outside with what is happening inside the court,” he said.

Supporters outside the court also shared their views on the case.

“We are here to support Nxamalala and the former president because his case been dragging for far too long. We want it to be taken off because there is no case against him,” one said.

Another said: “In my opinion, it doesn’t look like there is a case against him but that is not our decision to make on his behalf.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)